Ex-All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza denies dealing cocaine

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Esteban Loaiza, of Mexico, throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. Former All-Star pitcher Loaiza - who earned a total of more than $43 million over 14 seasons - is heading to court accused of drug dealing involving 20 kilograms

44 pounds) of suspected cocaine. The 46-year-old retired Major League Baseball player is scheduled to appear in court in Chula Vista, Calif., south of San Diego, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.