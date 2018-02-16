'Black Panther' scores mighty $25.2 million Thursday debut

This image released by Disney shows Danai Gurira in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." Gurira says the representation of women in “Black Panther” is important for young girls to see. The film features a number of powerful female leads, including Gurira as the head of a special forces unit, Lupita Nyong’o as a spy, Angela Bassett as the Queen Mother and newcomer Letitia Wright as a scientist and inventor. Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)