Ivanka Trump to push for 'maximum pressure' on North Korea

Flanked by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, left, Ivanka Trump, advisor to and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks as she arrives at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Ivanka will lead her country's delegation to the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Sunday. Ahn Young-joon. Pool AP Photo