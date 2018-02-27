FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon addresses an audience during a forum at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Ban is scheduled to speak at Boston College, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, on "human welfare and global citizenship."
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon addresses an audience during a forum at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Ban is scheduled to speak at Boston College, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, on "human welfare and global citizenship." Steven Senne, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon addresses an audience during a forum at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Ban is scheduled to speak at Boston College, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, on "human welfare and global citizenship." Steven Senne, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Former UN chief scheduled to speak at Boston College

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 07:02 AM

NEWTON, Mass.

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is making an appearance at Boston College.

Ban was South Korea's foreign minister before serving 10 years as U.N. chief. He's scheduled to speak Tuesday on "human welfare and global citizenship."

Ban told the U.N. Security Council last week that the "current reconciliatory atmosphere" between North and South Korea that began during the 2018 Winter Olympics must be kept alive. He called on the U.S. to play a role by engaging with North Korea.

At Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday, Ban expressed optimism about recent dialogue between North and South Korea and added that another war in the region is "unacceptable and unthinkable."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said President Donald Trump has been sending a "loud and clear message" to North Korea.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The Last Movie Star

View More Video