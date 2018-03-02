Dam executive arrested in death of Honduran activist

A woman holds a placard showing an image of slain environmental activist and Goldman Environmental Prize winner Berta Caceres, during a protest outside the Prosector's Office demanding justice for her murder, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, March 2, 2018. The authorities’ failure to identify those who ordered the brutal murder of Caceres and bring them to justice puts hundreds of human rights defenders at grave risk, said Amnesty International on the second anniversary of her killing. Fernando Antonio AP Photo