Jane Fonda, left, and Helen Mirren appear during rehearsals for the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 4.
Jane Fonda, left, and Helen Mirren appear during rehearsals for the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 4. Photo by Charles Sykes
Jane Fonda, left, and Helen Mirren appear during rehearsals for the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 4. Photo by Charles Sykes

Celebrities

A-listers dress down for casual day at the Academy Awards

By SANDY COHEN AP Entertainment Writer

March 03, 2018 07:26 PM

LOS ANGELES

Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Helen Mirren, Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali were among the stars participating in casual day at the Academy Awards.

Casual day is really rehearsal day the day before the big show, when a parade of actors come through the Dolby Theatre in their street clothes and sneakers to run through the lines they'll deliver in formalwear on Sunday night.

And it was a family affair. McConaughey brought his wife, Camila Alves. She cheered loudly from the audience front row when he walked out on stage.

Davis brought her daughter, Genesis, who was disappointed that she couldn't continue watching rehearsals once mom's work was done.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Oscars will air Sunday on ABC.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

View More Video