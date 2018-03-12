More Videos

Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

The Last Movie Star

Deadpool, everyone's favorite smartass superhero, is back

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she had made the decision that McGraw was not well enough to return to the stage at the 3Arena stadium. McGraw and Hill had performed shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin over the weekend as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival.
Sarah Stevenson via Storyful
A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin. The installation was created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plastic Jesus is best known for his work showcasing the underbelly of the entertainment industry, while Monroe is known for his naked Donald Trump statues. NOTE: Audio stripped from video.

Hilton Head Christian Academy senior Andrew Mooney enlisted the help of actor Will Smith for a 'promposal' to his girlfriend Ashley Elder. Mooney wouldn't say much about how he ran into the actor, other than to say his dad works in the film production industry and he took advantage of the moment to ask the celeb to be part of a “promposal” video.

Once the biggest star on the planet, it's been a long time since Burt Reynolds headlined a motion picture. Now 82, he plays an aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. The release date for "The Last Movie Star" is March 30.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) battles ninjas, the yakuza, a pack of sexually aggressive canines and will team with Cable (Josh Brolin), a mutant with telepathic and telekinetic abilities. Deadpool drops one-liners while journeying around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – all while earning the coveted coffee mug title of 'World’s Best Lover.'

A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past posted a new video on March 9, which they said shows US Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the east coast of the United States in 2015. The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Art and Science, an organization that conducts research into “exotic science and technologies.” An analysis of the video said the unidentified object showed no obvious wings or tails. To The Stars also said that there was no exhaust plume from the object, which would be visible on conventional aircraft filmed in the manner seen in the video.

This doctor from the Cleveland Clinic explains why it's okay for kids to be bored from time to time. Unplugging from technology encourages children to use their imaginations and better their social skills.