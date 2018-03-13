FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. The mother of jailed rapper Meek Mill is calling on Philadelphia's district attorney to "step in" and help her son. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plea by Kathy Williams came during a brief news conference Tuesday before the start of a criminal justice panel at the University of Pennsylvania. Williams strongly criticized the judge who sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison last fall for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. The mother of jailed rapper Meek Mill is calling on Philadelphia's district attorney to "step in" and help her son. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plea by Kathy Williams came during a brief news conference Tuesday before the start of a criminal justice panel at the University of Pennsylvania. Williams strongly criticized the judge who sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison last fall for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Meek Mill's mother asks district attorney to help her son

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 05:20 PM

PHILADELPHIA

The mother of jailed rapper Meek Mill is calling on Philadelphia's district attorney to "step in" and help her son.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plea by Kathy Williams came during a brief news conference Tuesday before the start of a criminal justice panel at the University of Pennsylvania.

Williams strongly criticized the judge who sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison last fall for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. An appeals court in December denied a request to free the 30-year-old musician on bail.

Representatives of Mill previously have asked that the district attorney's office intervene in the case.

A spokesman for District Attorney Larry Krasner declined to comment on the request.

