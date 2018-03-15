More Videos

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Pause
Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait 38

Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue 62

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 128

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal' 45

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

The Last Movie Star 113

The Last Movie Star

Deadpool, everyone's favorite smartass superhero, is back 128

Deadpool, everyone's favorite smartass superhero, is back

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 232

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Timelapse videos show snow squall blowing through Penn State University 37

Timelapse videos show snow squall blowing through Penn State University

It's more fun to read with a furry friend 23

It's more fun to read with a furry friend

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawking died at his home in the early hours on Wednesday. He was 76.
University of Cambridge via Storyful
Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Celebrities

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she had made the decision that McGraw was not well enough to return to the stage at the 3Arena stadium. McGraw and Hill had performed shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin over the weekend as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival.

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

Arts & Culture

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin. The installation was created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plastic Jesus is best known for his work showcasing the underbelly of the entertainment industry, while Monroe is known for his naked Donald Trump statues. NOTE: Audio stripped from video.

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Celebrities

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Hilton Head Christian Academy senior Andrew Mooney enlisted the help of actor Will Smith for a 'promposal' to his girlfriend Ashley Elder. Mooney wouldn't say much about how he ran into the actor, other than to say his dad works in the film production industry and he took advantage of the moment to ask the celeb to be part of a “promposal” video.

The Last Movie Star

Movie News & Reviews

The Last Movie Star

Once the biggest star on the planet, it's been a long time since Burt Reynolds headlined a motion picture. Now 82, he plays an aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. The release date for "The Last Movie Star" is March 30.

Deadpool, everyone's favorite smartass superhero, is back

Movie News & Reviews

Deadpool, everyone's favorite smartass superhero, is back

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) battles ninjas, the yakuza, a pack of sexually aggressive canines and will team with Cable (Josh Brolin), a mutant with telepathic and telekinetic abilities. Deadpool drops one-liners while journeying around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – all while earning the coveted coffee mug title of 'World’s Best Lover.'

'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

Gateway

'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

Gig Harbor High students joined others around the South Sound and the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning to voice support for stronger gun laws. They observed 17 minutes of silence, 1 minute for every victim of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Local

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.”

Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day'

Puyallup Herald

Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day'

Lakewood railroad Xings: on Saturday and Sunday the railroad crossing arms for the roads going into Tillicum were down for several hours each day in the late afternoon. In October, all of the grade crossing signal arms went down and stayed down in Lakewood during an evening commute, stranding commuters and making it difficult for police and fire to respond to 911 calls. Hoping to have this story completed by Friday.