Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she had made the decision that McGraw was not well enough to return to the stage at the 3Arena stadium. McGraw and Hill had performed shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin over the weekend as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival.