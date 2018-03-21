Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.
The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk
Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she
On March 1, 2-year-old Parker Curry was caught captivated by Michelle Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. A photo of Curry standing awestruck in front of the portrait went viral and caught the attention of the former First Lady. Obama arranged a meeting with Curry and recently released video shows off their dance moves.
A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin.
Billy Graham's pine plywood casket was handmade in 2006 by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana. It is lined with a mattress pad and topped with a simple wooden cross nailed into place by the prisoners.
Hilton Head Christian Academy senior Andrew Mooney enlisted the help of actor Will Smith for a 'promposal' to his girlfriend Ashley Elder. Mooney wouldn't say much about how he ran into the actor, other than to say his dad works in the film production industry and he took advantage of the moment to ask the celeb to be part of a “promposal” video.
Once the biggest star on the planet, it's been a long time since Burt Reynolds headlined a motion picture. Now 82, he plays an aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. The release date for "The Last Movie Star" is March 30.
After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) battles ninjas, the yakuza, a pack of sexually aggressive canines and will team with Cable (Josh Brolin), a mutant with telepathic and telekinetic abilities. Dea
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it.
Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones participated in a discussion about sanctuary cities with President Trump at the White House. Scott said that California faces "spectacular failures,” where criminal immigrants are released from jail every day.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, Wash., hoists two people after their vessel ran aground three miles east of Port Angeles on May 21, 2015. The two people were transferred to EMS with no reported injuries.
Cue, a robot created by Toyota, demonstrated its shooting ability against two human opponents. Over ten shots, Seiya Ando and Zack Baranski made eight shots between them, while Cue achieved a perfect 10-for10.