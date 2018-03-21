Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.
Focus Features
Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Celebrities

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Celebrities

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Hilton Head Christian Academy senior Andrew Mooney enlisted the help of actor Will Smith for a 'promposal' to his girlfriend Ashley Elder. Mooney wouldn't say much about how he ran into the actor, other than to say his dad works in the film production industry and he took advantage of the moment to ask the celeb to be part of a “promposal” video.

The Last Movie Star

Movie News & Reviews

The Last Movie Star

Once the biggest star on the planet, it's been a long time since Burt Reynolds headlined a motion picture. Now 82, he plays an aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. The release date for "The Last Movie Star" is March 30.

His credit card was declined because he stole it

Crime

His credit card was declined because he stole it

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking help identifying this shopper shown trying to explain why his credit isn't working at the McClendon's Hardware on Canyon Road on March 1. Here's a clue: it was stolen and had a woman's name on it.

Making it in America: The Dreamers

Nation & World

Making it in America: The Dreamers

Making it in America, a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future.