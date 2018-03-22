Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames

In a Thursday, March 22, 2018 photo provided by the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience, a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colo., is ablaze after an electrical issue, according to Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience personnel. T-Rex was a total loss, but Zach Reynolds, co-owner of Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience, hopes to have a replacement T-Rex before summer. Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience via AP)