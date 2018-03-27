FILE - In this March 29, 2014, file photo, Dan Schneider, center, accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 27th annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Nickelodeon is breaking ties with Schneider, the creator of some of its top shows, including “Henry Danger” and “iCarly.” In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneider’s Bakery, agreed it “is a natural time” to pursue other opportunities and projects since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up.
Nickelodeon cutting ties with 'Henry Danger' creator

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 05:32 AM

NEW YORK

Nickelodeon is breaking ties with the creator of some of its top shows, including "Henry Danger" and "iCarly."

Dan Schneider has worked with the children's television network since 1993. Some of his other hits include "Drake & Josh," ''Victorious" and "Kenan & Kel."

In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneider's Bakery, agreed it "is a natural time" to pursue other opportunities and projects because several Schneider's Bakery projects are wrapping up.

The decision followed conversations "about next directions and future opportunities."

