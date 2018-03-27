Nickelodeon cutting ties with 'Henry Danger' creator

FILE - In this March 29, 2014, file photo, Dan Schneider, center, accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 27th annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Nickelodeon is breaking ties with Schneider, the creator of some of its top shows, including “Henry Danger” and “iCarly.” In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneider’s Bakery, agreed it “is a natural time” to pursue other opportunities and projects since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up. Photo by Matt Sayles