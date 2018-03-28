Rapper Fetty Wap hosts supermarket charity event

FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Fetty Wap performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Fetty Wap handed out gift cards to families at a New Jersey supermarket just in time for Easter. The Record reported the Paterson native visited his hometown Tuesday, March 27, 2018, for a giveaway at ShopRite in Center City Mall. Photo by Amy Harris