Former Weinstein assistant slams 'morally lacking' gag order

Zelda Perkins poses for a portrait prior to testifying before British lawmakers investigating workplace sexual harassment in London, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.Harvey Weinstein's former assistant says she tried to prevent him abusing women almost two decades ago, making him sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy and mend his ways. Zelda Perkins quit Weinstein's film company in 1998, along with a colleague who accused the movie mogul of trying to rape her. Alastair Grant AP Photo