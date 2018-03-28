Unrestored '2001: A Space Odyssey' returning to theaters

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Keir Dullea in a scene from the 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey." An unrestored 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece is coming to select U.S. theaters in May in celebration of the film's 50th anniversary. Warner Bros. Pictures says Wednesday that the cut will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 before launching in select U.S. theaters on May 18. Warner Bros. via AP)