The file for the case of late French rock singer Johnny Hallyday is pictured in the courtroom in Nanterre, outside Paris, Friday March 30, 2018. In Friday's hearing, Johnny Hallyday's eldest children, are asking that the inheritance of their late father be frozen amid a legacy battle with their step-mother. Michel Euler AP Photo
Celebrities

Johnny Hallyday's children start battle over father's will

The Associated Press

March 30, 2018 06:40 AM

NANTERRE, France

Lawyers for the children of the late French rock singer Johnny Hallyday have started to contest the will that leaves everything to his widow.

Hallyday's eldest children are contesting the document that bequeaths his property and artistic rights "exclusively" to his widow, Laeticia Hallyday, 43.

A hearing was held Friday at a tribunal near Paris at the request of Hallyday's eldest children, David Hallyday, 51, and Laura Smet, 34.

They want their late father's inheritance to their step-mother — Hallyday's fourth wife — to be frozen.

The court decision is expected at a later date.

The hearing had been postponed after the children's lawyers said basic documents were missing.

Hallyday — dubbed the "French Elvis" — died last December.

