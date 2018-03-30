Drue Heinz, philanthropist, widow of Heinz CEO, dead at 103

This 1955 photo provided by Heinz Endowments shows Drue Heinz in Pittsburgh. Drue Heinz, the widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died, she was 103. The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday, March 30, 2018 in Lasswade, Scotland. Heinz Endowments via AP H.J. Heinz II