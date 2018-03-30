Rosa Parks house to be shown, after trans-Atlantic odyssey

In this March 28, 2018 photo, artist Ryan Mendoza and his wife, Fabia Mendoza, put up siding, in Providence, R.I., on a house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South. The house was on a demolition list in Detroit before Parks' niece bought it for $500 and gave it to Mendoza, who took it piece-by-piece to his home in Berlin. He brought it back to the U.S. earlier this year, but an exhibition was canceled so Mendoza is working to reassemble it for a brief showing on Easter weekend. Michelle R. Smith AP Photo