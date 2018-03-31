Ted Nugent: Parkland teens attacking the NRA have 'no soul'

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo, musician Ted Nugent performs before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump comes on stage for his campaign rally before the general election, in the Grand Gallery at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have “no soul” and are “mushy brained children.” He made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program. Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings. The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File Joel Bissell