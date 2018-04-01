Cynthia Nixon to voters: 'I'm so much more than an actor'

FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, New York candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon speaks during her first campaign stop after announcing she would challenge New York Gov. In an interview with The Associated Press, the “Sex and the City” star explained her decision to challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. The New York native and longtime education activist said Cuomo has failed to fight corruption, fix New York City’s subways or address inequalities in schools. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo