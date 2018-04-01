Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa,. on Friday, March 30, 2018.
#MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

By KRISTEN DE GROOT Associated Press

April 01, 2018 07:33 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

But experts say that could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

The 80-year-old former TV star is going on trial in suburban Philadelphia. He is accused of drugging and molesting a former Temple University athletics administrator at his home in 2004.

Cosby's first trial ended last year with the jury hopelessly deadlocked.

