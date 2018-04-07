Indian court grants bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

FILE- In this Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015 file photo, Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends a promotional event for his upcoming movie 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' in Mumbai, India. A court on Saturday, April 7, 2018, granted bail to Khan, who spent the past two days in prison after he was convicted of poaching rare deer in a wildlife preserve two decades ago. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo