The Latest: Death toll in Canada bus crash rises to 15

Humboldt mayor Rob Muench, in the Broncos team jersey, along with other mourners lay down flower on the stairs that enter to Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Canadian police said early Saturday that several people were killed and others injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in Western Canada. Police say there were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team when the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan. The Canadian Press via AP Liam Richards