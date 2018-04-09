Not a rumor: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac part ways

FILe - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Fleetwood Mac band members, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood appear at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac in New York. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out of the band for its upcoming tour. Buckingham left the group once before, from 1987 to 1996. He’ll be jointly replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Photo by Evan Agostini