Bill Cosby's $3.4M settlement: Evidence of guilt or greed?

The defense in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is expected to use its opening statement to portray a hefty settlement paid to the woman he's charged with sexually assaulting as evidence of her greed.
Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau is set to deliver his remarks on Tuesday.
Prosecutors opened the retrial on Monday in suburban Philadelphia with an answer to one of the case's biggest questions. But they failed to make clear why jurors should care that the comedian paid a $3.4 million settlement to accuser Andrea Constand.
Mesereau has indicated he intends to use the settlement to argue that Constand falsely accused Cosby in hopes of landing a big payoff.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.
