As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer him to their favored options. Fourteen months into his administration, his aides had thought they'd cracked the code: guide Trump to the right decision by making the conventional choice the only realistic option. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo