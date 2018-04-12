Meek Mill talks prison sentence with NBC's Lester Holt

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley ruled Thursday, March 29, 2018, that Mill should remain behind bars while appealing a 2- to 4-year prison sentence for violating probation, saying the rapper's drug use, arrests and other issues while under supervision merited the jail time. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo