FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and classic rock sounds, will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and classic rock sounds, will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and classic rock sounds, will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

April 14, 2018 07:38 AM

CLEVELAND

Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who died in 1973, will earn the prestigious honor Saturday night at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is based.

Jon Bon Jovi will be inducted alongside current bandmates David Bryan and Tico Torres, as well as former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such. The band will be inducted by Howard Stern.

Tharpe will be inducted by Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes. Mary J. Blige will induct Simone, who died in 2003.

Brothers Mark and David Knopfler, of English rockers Dire Straits, won't attend the event, according to bassist John Illsley.

  Comments  