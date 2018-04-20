Nobel body: 'unacceptable behavior' not widely known

Women wear high-necked blouses with a loosely tied bow at the neck as people gathered on Stortorget square outside the headquarters of the Swedish Academy, to demand all of its remaining members resign, in Stockholm, Thursday April 19, 2018. Thousands of protesters called Thursday for the resignation of the secretive board that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature after a sex-abuse scandal linked to the prestigious Swedish academy forced the ouster of its first-ever woman head and tarnished the reputation of the coveted prize. TT via AP Jonas Ekstromer