Etiquette and protocol highlights for royal wedding guests

FILE - In this April 29, 2011 file photo, from left, Prince Phillip, Carole Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stand outside of Westminster Abbey after the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in London. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 comes with a world of etiquette and protocol for guests. While the upper crust among them may be well initiated, newbies from Hollywood could be attending their first royal affair. The invitations to 600 guests described the high church dress code thusly: For men, military uniforms, morning coats or lounge suits, otherwise known as business suits in not-wacky colors. For women, "day dress with hat." Martin Meissner, File AP Photo