ABC appoints Robach as '20/20' co-anchor

This March 20, 2018 photo released by ABC shows "Good Morning America" co-host Amy Robach on the set in New York. ABC News says Robach will be David Muir’s new co-anchor on the “20/20” newsmagazine. Robach has reported for the newsmagazine and is best known for her work on “Good Morning America,” where in recent years she has detailed her own battle with breast cancer. ABC News President James Goldston said Monday that Robach will continue to report for the morning show. ABC via AP Lou Rocco