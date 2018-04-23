Watch William and Kate introduce their third child, a baby boy

William and Kate greet a huge crush of world media outside the Lindo Wing hospital in London following the birth of their third child.
A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk

Once the biggest star on the planet, it's been a long time since Burt Reynolds headlined a motion picture. Now 82, he plays an aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. The release date for "The Las