TV's 'Homeland' feels challenge of competing with real world

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2009, file photo, then-CIA Director Michael Hayden gestures during a news conference at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. The cast of TV’s “Homeland” call it “spy camp.” It’s when they travel to Washington to pick the brains of top U.S. intelligence officials. Members of the cast and crew of “Homeland” appeared April 23, 2018, at the National Press Club to talk about espionage in pop culture. Several hundred people attended the event, which was sponsored by the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security at George Mason University. Luis M. Alvarez, File AP Photo