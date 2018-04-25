Take a look at George HW and Barbara Bush's relationship over seven decades

Former President George HW and Barbara Bush's love story spanned seven decades, filled with political campaigns, children, trips to Maine and then, of course, grandchildren. Watch their relationship in pictures from 1942 to 2002.
Lena Blietz
Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

Celebrities

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Celebrities

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawk