Disney emphasizes China roots in Shanghai amid trade tension

FILE - In this June 16, 2016 file photo, performers take to the stage during the opening ceremony for the Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. Walt Disney Co. is emphasizing its deep China connections as it launches an extension of Shanghai's $5.5 billion Disney Resort amid rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. Bob Weis, a top Disney executive, says most of the labor and materials that went into the new Toy Story Land are from China. "We're a local company," he said at the April 26, 2018 colorful launch. "Everything here is built and made in China." Ng Han Guan AP Photo