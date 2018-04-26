Big Broadway need now? A pillow - play trio test patience

This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a scene from the production of“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” in New York. Three of the plays this spring require an uncommon amount of attention. Two parts of “Angels in America” clock in at a total of eight hours, the two parts of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” are more than a combined five hours and the revival of “The Iceman Cometh” is just under four hours. Matthew Murphy