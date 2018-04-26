'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

FILE – This Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, shows a bronze sculpture of 19th-century songwriter Stephen Foster, top, by Giuseppe Moretti, near the entrance to Carnegie Music Hall in Schenley Plaza in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Workers removed the 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter from the Pittsburgh park Thursday, April 26, 2018, in response to criticism the work is demeaning because it includes a slave sitting at the composer's feet, plucking a banjo. The Pittsburgh Art Commission voted unanimously Oct. 25, 2017, to relocate the statue. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo