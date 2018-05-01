Recently-returned looted Dutch Old Master to go to auction

Ninety-seven-year-old Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, right, and her daughter Rudolphine pose next to the painting "The Oyster Meal" by Jacob Ochtervelt

1634-1682), right, at Sotheby's in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The Dutch Old Master painting, belonging to Charlotte's father, was looted by the Nazis in the dying days of World War II and is being put up for auction after it was discovered hanging in the official residence of the Lord Mayor of the City of London and returned late last year to its rightful owners.