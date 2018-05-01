'Amazing China' documentary more fiction than fact

In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 photo, the state-backed documentary film "Amazing China" shows the Communist party flag and subtitles in Chinese "In the wind and rain, the voyage is magnificent" at the Beijing Film Academy in Beijing, China. The film articulates a message of how China would like to be seen as it pursues President Xi Jinping’s vision of a globally resurgent nation, against a reality that doesn’t always measure up. Ng Han Guan AP Photo