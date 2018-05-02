Japan's pop band Tokio member resigns over sexual misconduct

Members of Japan's pop group Tokio, from left, Tomoya Nagase, Taichi Kokubun, Shigeru Joshima and Masahiro Matsuoka bow during a press conference on another member's sexual harassment in Tokyo Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Tatsuya Yamaguchi of the group, who acknowledged last week he had sexually harassed a teenage woman, tendered his resignation. Tokio leader Joshima said Yamaguchi apologized to the other members and submitted his resignation Monday night, but there was no immediate decision whether to accept it and the group won't disband. Kyodo News via AP Muneyuki Tomari