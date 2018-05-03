At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his music because of the sexual misconduct allegations against him amounts to a "public lynching." Bill Cosby's people say the comedian's conviction was a lynching, too. And Kanye West has been tweeting lynching imagery to assure fans he won’t be silenced. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo