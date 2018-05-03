Dragic looks to summer, sees bright future in Miami

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, right, drives against New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. Dragic is going back to his native Slovenia in a few weeks for summer. There's a couple of weddings that the Heat guard needs to attend, a trip scheduled with his wife to Paris for a fashion show and probably even some pickup basketball to remind his friends that he's an NBA All-Star and they aren't. And there will be some celebrating. Winning the European title last summer is still a huge deal to Slovenians, which means Dragic's homecoming will be a huge deal as well. Joe Skipper, File AP Photo