German-Israeli singer Abi Ofarim dies at 80 in Munich

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 1968 file photo the Israeli folk-song couple, Esther and Abi Ofarim, who have rocketed into the British Pop Records Top Ten with their catchy song 'Cinderella Rockefella' pose for a photo in London. Abi Ofarim, who sang hit songs in the 60s with his wife in the musical duo Esther & Abi Ofarim, has died in Munich. He was 80. (AP Photo)