Cannes film festival in court over Terry Gilliam dispute

Portuguese film producer Paulo Branco arrives at Paris' court house, Monday, May 7, 2018. This year's Cannes Film Festival is kicking off with a legal dispute, as a Paris court weighs whether the festival can legally show Monty Python star Terry Gilliam's long-awaited film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" or not. Portuguese producer Paulo Branco, who initially worked with Gilliam on the film, claims he has the rights to the movie and sued Cannes organizers to stop them from showing it. Gilliam, 77, contests Branco's claims. Michel Euler AP Photo