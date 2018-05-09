Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'

File - In this May 9, 2017 file photo, Construction workers put final touches on parking lot renovations at the Santa Fe Opera in Santa Fe, N.M. The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale." Directors of the Santa Fe Opera on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, announced the new work from Poul Ruders that is inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. "The Thirteenth Child" is described as a down-to-the wire thriller for audiences of all ages. Morgan Lee, File AP Photo