Watches, wardrobe of comedian Jerry Lewis to be auctioned

FILE - In this May 23, 2013, photo, comedian Jerry Lewis poses for photographers during a photo call for the film Max Rose at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. Property that belonged to famed comedian Lewis will be auctioned in June 2018 in Las Vegas. Julien's Auctions says some of his watches, including one given to him by Dean Martin, and his wardrobe and props from the 1963 film "The Nutty Professor" are among the items that will be auctioned. Francois Mori, File AP Photo