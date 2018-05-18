Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal wedding organizers on Thursday May 17, 2018, are preparing for a rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor — but without the bridge and groom. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo