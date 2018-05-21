Here's a look at the Royal Wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle May 19, 2018. Here's a look at the ceremony of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Associated Press
Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

Celebrities

Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.