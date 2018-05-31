The Latest: Samantha Bee apologizes for using slur

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, television host Samantha Bee attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn Plaza in New York. Bee is apologizing to Ivanka Trump and her viewers for using an expletive to describe the president's daughter. Bee issued a statement Thursday that says her language was "inappropriate and inexcusable." She says she crossed a line and deeply regrets it. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision