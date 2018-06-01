Biographer: Animosity toward US drives Philippine president

FILE - In this Thursday, April 19, 2018, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte jokes to photographers as he holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle at Camp Crame in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. The author of the first biography of Rodrigo Duterte says the maverick Philippine president is gravitating toward China partly because of a personal animosity toward the United States and its criticism of his human rights record. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo